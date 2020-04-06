Pizza Joe’s and OH WOW! Children’s Center for Science and Technology are partnering to offer families a STEM activity to do at home.
OH WOW! has been providing STEM sacks to families and offering weekly how-to videos for parents and students for interactive learning at home. Pizza Joe’s has many of the materials needed for homemade solar ovens and wanted to offer up kits to families in the greater Mahoning Valley area.
“We started Pizza Joe’s at Home videos during the stay-at-home orders and wanted to create one that provides an educational lesson, and food too,” said Katie Seminara-DeToro, Classi-Co Foods CMO.
“We knew we had most of the materials needed to make solar ovens, but not the directions or educational content, so of course we reached out to OH WOW!”
Pizza Joe’s and OH WOW! will be making a how-to video and share some snacks families can cook in the ovens. Videos will be posted on both Pizza Joe’s and OH WOW!’s YouTube pages and Facebook pages.
Families will be able to pick up kits at any Pizza Joe’s location starting Wednesday. To start, 10 kits per location will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. If those move quickly, Pizza Joe’s will do a second round of solar oven kits in the coming weeks.
For more information contact Katie Seminara-DeToro, katherine@pizzajoes.com or (724) 658-1716.
