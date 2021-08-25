A Pittsburgh woman is charged with escape after she ran from a state police trooper during a traffic stop.
State police reported that they tried to pull over a black Dodge Ram in which Alexis Anne Jersey, 30, was a passenger. The truck was traveling above the speed limit in front of the cruiser on North Liberty Street in Mahoningtown, around 1:30 p.m. on July 12, according to a criminal complaint. The trooper noticed traffic violations and that the truck's brake light was inoperable. As he tried to stop the truck, but it continued onto Etna Street and sped away, then stopped in the middle of the street at the intersection of Smithfield Street, the report said.
Jersey then got out of the truck, closed the door and ran, the complaint said. Two troopers in the police car ordered her to stop but she continued running. One of the officers chased her and the other one got into an argument with the driver of the truck, and the trooper chasing Jersey stopped to assist him.
The driver told police that Jersey was his girlfriend, the report said. The police arrested her later that morning, and she was processed and released. She was sent a summons to appear in court on the escape charge.
Police said charges are pending against the driver.
