PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh's mayor says he has beefed up his own security in response to threats after the city recently approved gun control measures.
Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto says he's extended the hours of his security detail into the evening following "direct death threats," particularly around the issue of firearms. Peduto said he sends such threats to Pittsburgh police and tries to put them out of mind.
The city approved gun control measures in the wake of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting that killed 11 last fall.
The measures approved in April would restrict military-style assault weapons as well as armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines and allow temporary seizure of guns from those deemed a threat. Lawsuits were filed alleging the measures violated state law barring municipalities from regulating the ownership or possession of firearms and ammunition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.