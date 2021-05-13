Pittsburgh man suspect in two robberies

While police were investigating to a double homicide and shooting Wednesday evening on Dewey Avenue, a Pittsburgh man was being arrested as a suspect in two armed robberies on the other side of town.
New Castle police have charged Dorian Edward Brockman, 35, as a suspect in holdups at the Pennsylvania Skills Games center at 715 Wilmington Ave., and the Speedway station at 208 N. Jefferson St.
According to a criminal complaint, the police received a report at 9:28 p.m. of an attempted armed robbery at the game center. The caller said the suspect left the building when he saw her calling the police.
The business manager reported a man was inside the store playing a machine for about 10 minutes, then he got up and went into the bathroom. She said he made her feel uneasy, and she locked herself in the office. When the man exited the restroom, he was holding a handgun with a green laser pointer, she said. He walked over to the office window and tried to coerce her out of the room, she said. She refused and called the police, and the man left the building, the complaint states.
A witness told police she was in the gaming business playing a game while the man was inside. She said she saw him exit the restroom with the gun and laser, and she went into the bathroom and hid, the report said.
The police while at the game store were called around 9:45 p.m. to the Speedway convenience store at 208 N. Jefferson St. for a report of an armed robbery by a man of similar description, the complaint states.
Bystanders told police the man had run in the direction of Skyview Towers off Grant Street. The police heard yelling behind a garage at the corner of North Beaver and Grant streets, where a man matching the suspect's description ran from behind a bush. The police, with the help of Mahoning Township police, followed him and he laid on the ground and officers approached him at gunpoint, the report said.
The man, whose clothing matched the suspect's description, threw an orange and cream-colored bag into the air that landed behind him on the road, police said.The bag contained a black handgun with a green laser pointer and a magazine fully loaded with 9 millimeter rounds, the complaint states. The bag also contained $1,052 in cash, according to the report.
Officers identified the man as Brockman.
Police said Brockman had apparently injured his leg an was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for a medical evaluation.
Employees at Speedway told police that the suspect had entered the store and approached the counter pointing a gun and demanded all of the money in the cash register. The man had an orange and white bag. The clerk gave the man a sum of cash and he left the building, according to the court papers.
Brockman is charged with three counts of robbery, two counts each of aggravated and simple assault and harassment, and one count each of prohibited possession of a firearm, flight to avoid apprehension, theft, receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $200,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until legally determined or adjudicated to be guilty.
City police chief Bobby Salem said he is appreciative of the efforts of surrounding police departments in assisting with the robbery and with standing by for other police calls while city officers were at the homicide scene on Dewey Avenue and investigating the reported robberies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.