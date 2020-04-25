Like Gov. Tom Wolf, Bishop David A. Zubik has begun a gradual rollback of restrictions in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.
Though church buildings remain closed and the public celebration of Holy Mass is still suspended, the bishop this week allowed limited concessions for weddings, funerals and confessions.
•Weddings may be celebrated with no more than 10 people, including the priest or deacon officiant. Because weddings cannot be repeated, couples can plan a Mass of Thanksgiving at a later date to allow for more people to gather.
•In exceptional circumstances, funerals with a Mass may be scheduled with a limit of 10 people. Cemeteries are still closed for public internments until restrictions are lifted by the state government.
•Confessions may be celebrated, but only outdoors, either in parking lots or another place that allows for six feet of social distancing. Confessions are not allowed to take place in church, a rectory or in any parish building.
“We have been examining how we can best carry out our mission and ministry while maintaining compliance with government restrictions,” Zubik said. “These changes represent a safe way for us to begin.”
They also give Father Joseph McCaffrey, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, the green light to return to the parking lots Saturday.
Drive-through confessions were scheduled to resume at 11 a.m. outside St. Camillus Church — where they’d been held until Zubik prohibited the practice last month — and McCaffrey was to do prayers in the parking lot of a local funeral home for mourners who were to be in their vehicles as well.
As for funerals, McCaffrey and his counterparts are now able to return to funeral homes and, in some cases, even to the church when a parishioner passes away.
In either venue, attendees may number no more than 10, and that includes the priest and the funeral director.
“The trouble with doing it in the church is that we’re still restricted from having more than 10 people, they have to wear masks, then we have to sanitize the space and everything,” McCaffrey said.
“We can do it but it’s not going to be the kind of Mass with the full celebration we normally have. What we’re recommending is that we can do a fuller, more normal Mass when this is all over with.”
In the meantime, the parish has been doing a weekly online Mass each Thursday for those who have died during the prior week.
“We call all the families, we tell them how to get on and watch, and then we do the Mass for them,” McCaffrey said. “After this is all over, if people want to have another memorial for their loved ones, we’ll try to accommodate them.
“We’re hoping that we might just be able to do one, like we do on All Souls Day for all the folks who have passed during this unusual time. There’s going to be a large number of people — in one week, we had 15 people — so to go back and try to do 15 separate Masses is going to be challenging.”
So far, the parish has not had to deal with weddings since COVID-19 restrictions went into effect, and though they may be allowed now on a limited basis, McCaffrey says they would be far from the norm.
“If people want to do a wedding or a Mass — and again, the weddings are restricted, 10 people — we can do that but they’ll probably all be at St. Vitus because that’s a space where we can spread people out and we can sanitize the space after it’s over,” he said. “We won’t be going all around to all the different sites, we have to limit it because our resources are limited.
“We haven’t done any because we didn’t have permission to do it, but there are a couple who are interested, and it probably would be just the couple, the priest and the couples’ parents.”
On other fronts, the parish has adjusted well to its new normal.
The food bank, which distributes each Saturday at St. Joseph Church, is getting strong support in the way of donated food and finances, McCaffrey said, and last week served 90 families. Masses are being live streamed daily at 9 a.m., and communication with parishioners and councils has been made a priority.
But there are other, more challenging matters as well.
“The financial concerns, dealing with our employees, their pay and health care, we still have to do all that,” McCaffrey said. “And then with all of our properties and buildings — they’re sitting there, we’ve had a lot of stormy weather, we’ve had damage and roof leaks and trees come down, and we’re still paying all the insurance and utilities, even though we can’t use the buildings.”
McCaffrey said he has suggested to the bishop that another interim step might be to hold Mass in a parking lot, using a low-power transmitter that people can listen to on their car radios. Communion could be brought to each car, but those bringing it would wear masks and it would have to be received in the hand, rather than on the tongue.
“If there’s a limitation of people allowed in the building and where they can sit, there would be no limitations in terms of cars, because everybody is safely distanced from each other,” McCaffrey said. “That would save us a lot of expense, too, in terms of not having to sanitize the church between Masses.
“Whether that will be accepted, I don’t know. But other dioceses have done it, and I thought it was good idea.”
