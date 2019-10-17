UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon will present the 10th annual PINK: Fashion Show and Women’s Expo from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave., New Castle.
The event features an exhibitor marketplace, basket auctions, refreshments, and the Sherry Chessin Fashion Show in memory of Sherry Chessin, a PINK committee founding member.
“This Sunday, our communities come together in the fight against breast cancer,” said Rob Jackson, president, UPMC Horizon and UPMC Jameson. “This event has become an honored tradition in our region to gain knowledge, be inspired, and celebrate local breast cancer survivors.”
The PINK — Prevention, Inspiration, Nurture, Knowledge — event premier sponsors are the UPMC Horizon Community Health Foundation and UPMC Jameson Health Care Foundation.
The event benefits patients receiving local cancer care services across Mercer and Lawrence counties. Proceeds from the 2018 event established a fund for patients with a need to receive coordinated transportation to and from oncology care appointments and treatments. Proceeds also purchased new, pink wheelchairs for UPMC Hillman Cancer Center locations in the region and the UPMC Magee-Womens Imaging Center in New Castle.
Jackson continues, “Friends and neighbors across our region have close-to-home access to the latest clinical trials and the most advanced cancer treatment services available anywhere. Patients of UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon receive the world-class care and services of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital — right here within Lawrence and Mercer counties.”
New this year, area restaurants are donating pizzas to be sampled and judged by attendees. Participants include Ali’s Upper Crust, the Confluence, Gallo’s Italian Villa, Pizza Joe’s, Scustie’s Super Pizza, and Toss’d.
The free-admission community event is open for all, with complimentary shuttle service provided by New Castle Transit from New Castle High School to the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
