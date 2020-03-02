Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft involving prescription drugs.
On Saturday at approximately 3:32 a.m., state police from New Castle responded to a report of theft of Oxycodone tablets at a residence on Vogel Lane in Little Beaver Township. The victim, 67, said she noticed there was a tablet missing sometime during the early hours on Wednesday. In total, she said two tablets were missing from inside a safe at her residence.
The investigation is ongoing.
