Pie baker scores, first time at fair

Christina Buchowski loves to bake apple pies, and her husband and son love to eat them.

She always said that someday, she wanted to enter her pie in the Lawrence County Fair. This year, she did for the first time, and she won the blue ribbon.

"This was the first year I ever entered anything in the fair," said the 48-year-old Hickory Township woman, who lives within two miles of the fairgrounds. Because her job as a field supervisor for Hilco Merchant Resources involves frequent travel to different states, she hasn't had time in the past to bake before the fair. This year, she found herself at home and jumped at the opportunity.

"My husband has loved my apple pie, and we always joked around about my entering it in the fair," she said. "I decided to take a chance."

Although the judges looked at crust, filling, creativity and other factors, she opted to bake her traditional apple pie, a recipe she's had for years that she tweaked to become her own recipe.

"My crust is good because it's flaky," she said. "I don't like soggy crust."

Her secret? "I use lard. Lard is the key. I first tried it about 5 years ago. A relative mentioned it and said her grandmother used it.

"I've used lard ever since," she said. She buys it commercially from the baking aisle of local grocery stores.

For the filling, she uses apples from the Apple Castle, which sponsored the pie contest.

" I go there and ask what's the best pie apple they have, and I take what they recommend," she said. She uses the apple pie spice from the Con Yeager spice company.

She bought it one year from the Boy Scouts fundraiser and now uses it in place of nutmeg and cinnamon.

"I'm more of a cook than a baker," she said. Her specialities are zucchini bread, cinnamon rolls, caramel corn, "or whatever my children want."

Buchowski's pie was one of eight entries in the contest, according to Deb Houston, home economics director at the fair. The judges narrowed the choices to five, then examined the appearance of the crust and the inside of the pie, Houston said. "The crust should not be too thick, nor should the pie be runny."

The judges then tasted each pie. Recipes are submitted by the bakers for each pie in case the judges cannot identify a really different ingredient like cinnamon, nutmeg, rum, raisin, or a different berry if one is added.

The field was finally narrowed to three with the winner being chosen because it was the “quintessential apple pie, very traditional in taste and appearance,” Houston said. The second place pie was an apple walnut raisin.

The judges were Sandy and Lyle Johnston, owners of the Apple Castle, and Kristin Trask. "They agreed, it was a very close contest this year. The pie they chose was the best 'traditional' pie they’ve seen or tasted in years," Houston said.

Buchkowski and her husband, Jeff, have a daughter, Chloe, who is a freshman, and a son, Matthew, a senior, both at Laurel High School.

Baking is one of her hobbies for relaxation, Buchowski said. "I remember sitting at the table watching my great-grandmother and my grandmother baking. My grandmother was an excellent baker, but she died when Buchowski was young, "so I"m pretty much self-taught.

The kitchen's my favorite, it's where all the family meets.

Houston bought Buchowski's half-eaten pie from the fair bake sale that followed all of the food judging.

When she found out she won, "I was very excited, Buchowski said. "I was a little surprised. I saw all these little bakers with pretty pies in line behind me. Mine was a basic apple pie."

She also entered a zucchini bread, and her daughter entered the Georgia peach pound bake as the special baking contest.

The blue ribbon winner of the county fair apple pie contest is eligible to enter the state apple pie contest in January at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show.

"If I'm home from work, I'm really going to try," she said.

