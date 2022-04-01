Piccione named president of three hospitals

If it hadn’t been for her father’s declining health from a heart problem, Dr. Elizabeth A. Piccione might never have specialized in cardiology.
And if it hadn’t been for her help in navigating the transplant system, her father, Thomas M. Piccione, a prominent retired judge, might not be alive today.
The elder Piccione, 77, suffered with heart disease for several decades. With the help of his daughter and her networking, he managed to get onto a transplant list. Now eight years later, he’s here to tell about the importance of organ donation and how a heart transplant saved his life.
Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, a revered cardiologist in the local UPMC health system, has learned that her becoming a skilled physician was the stepping stone to bigger horizons when she was augmented to interim president of three hospitals last fall.
She has been overseeing UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle and UPMC Horizon hospitals in Farrell and Greenville since September. Before that, she was vice president of medical affairs for both locations.
Because of her performance as interim, Piccione has been named as the permanent president of all three hospitals, effective today.
“I’m very pleased to officially call Beth ‘president’ of these two thriving hospitals,” David Gibbons, market president of UPMC in Northwest Pennsylvania and New York, said in a news release. “During her short time as interim president, Beth elevated our hospitals through her tremendous leadership and passionate commitment. She’s made a seamless transition from full-time physician and vice president of medical affairs to interim president, all while navigating and guiding teams through the COVID-19 pandemic. Her energy and natural ability to connect with all people is exemplary.”
Piccione’s promotion, symbolically, also marks the beginning of Donate Life Month, which emphasizes the significance and importance of organ donor awareness. Organ donations and transplants are a vital service in the UPMC health system, and her father is a living example of that importance, she said. As a cardiologist, she helped to navigate him through the channels to eligibility and finding the right doctors and ultimately, a successful matching donor for his heart transplant, which has sustained him for eight years and counting.
Since taking over as a hospital administrator, Piccione has noticed a tremendous difference in the changeover from being a dedicated physician and delivering care, to performing almost all administrative work. She’s had to familiarize herself with a wide scope of medicine, services and administration, outside of cardiology, “which has been my comfort zone,” she said.
“I feel now that the structure is in place for me to be successful and make a difference in this permanent position,” she said in an interview Wednesday.
Piccione said she is eager to continue the missions of the three hospitals to provide the most effective local medical care for the three communities in Lawrence and Mercer counties, and to provide access to more services and more advanced care to their patients throughout the UPMC system.
She had assumed the interim president’s position while UPMC Horizon’s birthing center — now the only one in the two-county area — was experiencing growing pains after the closing of Sharon Regional Health System’s obstetrics unit. At the same time, a new outpatient center in Hermitage was on the brink of opening, and changes were being made to provide specialty services at the former WomanCare Center in Hermitage.
“Women need a place to have their children, and they need a place to be cared for before and after they have their children,” Piccione said of the growing obstetrics department. “They shouldn’t have to drive an hour or more for that.”
As a result, “we successfully upstaffed the maternity ward at Horizon,” she said. Two more full-time physicians, more than 11 nurses and other staff were hired there to reinforce that department. The hospital system also has hired two midwives.
Another new development under her reign is that the emergency rooms of all three hospitals will affiliate with UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh so that pediatricians will be available via telephone or telemedicine to consult with families so they can receive advice without having to travel all the way to Lawrenceville, she pointed out.
The new outpatient center in Hermitage is a convenient place to seek medical care, she continued.
It offers family medicine, orthopedics, urgent care, rehabilitation and pediatrics all under one roof.
The center opened in late November, so “people don’t have to be confused about where they’re going.”
A lot of specialty healthcare has been moved into the UPMC Specialty Care Center, formerly the WomanCare Center in Hermitage, including neurology, breast surgery and breast radiography. The center also offers lab services and diagnostic testing, Piccione said.
UPMC also boasts the hiring of a new breast surgeon, Dr. Michael Cowher, who is a Mohawk High School graduate. He has offices at UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon and performs surgeries at UPMC Magee Womens and at UPMC Cranberry.
“He’s our link to the Magee breast program,” Piccione said. “We have a lot of resources in cancer care across all three hospitals,” with tremendous breast cancer surgeons, special breast radiologists, medical cancer doctors and radiation physicians.
As interim president, Piccione expanded cardiology and intensive care services at UPMC Horizon, improved surgical services capacities and worked to strengthen community connections through the development of hospital foundations, the news release adds. She also built a leadership team that is poised to continue to advance and deliver a full spectrum of care in Lawrence and Mercer counties and the surrounding regions.
“I’m honored to be selected to lead our three hospital campuses where our incredible teams deliver clinical excellence with kindness and compassion,” Piccione said in a released statement. “As a result of our regional care approach, we’ve brought world-class care to the New Castle, Shenango Valley and Greenville communities offering access to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, UPMC Magee-Women’s, UPMC Western Behavioral Health and UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh — specialty care delivered close to home.
“We really want to make sure we’re able to provide excellent care locally, then help to coordinate it if people have to travel,” Piccione emphasized during the interview. “If someone needs something we can’t offer, we want to coordinate that to get you to the right person.”
People in smaller communities often have a mindset that a local hospital can’t be very good, she said, but she rebuts that.
“That thinking is what gets me out of bed every single day,” she said. “There are a lot of good things in New Castle, Sharon and Greenville. I choose to live here and raise my family here. I want people to see a community of (health care) that is are supportive and provides high quality medical services.”
One of the strengths of the UPMC system is its ability to recruit, she said. In addition to the obstetrics hiring, a new radiation oncologist and primary care physicians are being added throughout the region, she said.
“We have the ability to attract very high quality talent to this area,” she said. “I believe in these hospitals and in the care we deliver and the people who work here. We do an excellent job in delivering care to our community.”
The New Castle area has a large vulnerable population, she continued. “We have a lot of disease, and a very elderly population, and in some areas, a lot of socioeconomic factors that contribute to health inequities.
“It’s important that we continue to strengthen this hospital and continue to advance the care that we deliver here,” she said.
“These are UPMC hospitals, and will be held to UPMC standards. It’s not Jameson and Horizon, It’s UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon.”
Piccione was born and raised on Englewood Avenue in New Castle and is a 1989 graduate of New Castle High School.
She attended the University of Pittsburgh Medical School and has been with UPMC for more than 12 years, practicing as a cardiologist in Lawrence and Mercer counties. She and her husband, Michael Morelli, owner of Morelli & Sons beer distributor, now live in Neshannock Township and have three children — Michael and twins Mary and Matthew.
(Next week: Piccione and her father discuss the significance of Donate Life, and the importance of becoming an organ donor.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.