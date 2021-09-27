Dr. Beth Piccione, New Castle's own, has been named as interim president of UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon hospitals.
A native of New Castle, Piccione, a respected cardiologist, recently had served as vice president of medical affairs for both hospitals.
Piccione, a resident of New Castle, has been with UPMC for 10 years. She attended the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine before returning home to practice as a cardiologist in Lawrence and Mercer counties.
“At UPMC Horizon and UPMC Jameson, we are realizing a vision to expand and elevate our services and experiences,” Piccione said. “Now, more than ever, our communities rely on us to deliver UPMC’s outstanding care. We are expanding our inpatient cardiology services at UPMC Horizon-Shenango Valley, delivering even higher-level capabilities in Farrell.”
Piccione is known for her passion and effective execution in advancing care, access and health care capabilities in the two communities, he said. A seamless transition of Piccione’s cardiology patients will be ensured through the hospital system's aligned UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute network of specialized physicians and providers.
“Dr. Piccione’s exceptional leadership, her commitment to the community, and her ability to unite a strong, shared vision, equip her to expertly lead our hospitals, specialty centers and physician practices across the region,” David Gibbons, president of UPMC Hamot and Northwest Pennsylvania and New York Region, commented in a news release.
The Birth Place at UPMC Horizon, in partnership with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, soon will be the only childbirth delivery unit to serve Mercer and Lawrence counties.
"Our Horizon teams are ready to care for our community; our providers are accepting new patients and are here for our region’s moms and babies," Piccione said. "At UPMC Horizon, we deliver the nationally renowned excellence of UPMC Magee-Womens right here in our community, and we have a direct connection to top-10 nationally ranked UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh through our Level II nursery and neonatology services. We have the exceptional obstetrical care and services our community needs.”
UPMC Jameson in New Castle recently expanded services that include advanced intensive care, robotic surgery and a 24/7 interventional cardiology program.
“World-class UPMC signature specialty centers are embedded in our communities, Piccione added. “We continue to build on UPMC Hillman Cancer Center services in Greenville, Farrell and New Castle, UPMC Magee-Womens Specialty Care in Farrell, New Castle, Hermitage and Grove City, and UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics across the Lawrence-Mercer region.”
