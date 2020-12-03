Piccari continuing county maintenance post

When Frank Piccari decided to stay on under contract as Lawrence County's maintenance director a year ago, he didn't anticipate a battle with a potentially deadly virus in his environs.
The county's commissioners recognized his expertise and experience, and again offered him a contract to continue overseeing the department — which now involves the constant cleaning and disinfecting of every crack and crevice in the courthouse and its related buildings because of COVID-19.
Next year will mark half of a century that Piccari, 78, has been keeping the courthouse operations running, doing so as head of the 10-member maintenance crew at a pay of $37,000 on a part-time basis under the renewed one-year agreement. That represents a $2,000 increase from this year.
The commissioners, in ratifying the pact at their meeting Tuesday, praised his work ethic.
"I've said a number of different times that for the vast majority of people in this complex, you can find a replacement," Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd commented. "Frank would be an exception to that statement. In the 11 months I've been here, I don't know where we would have been without Frank. We have an individual who knows more about these buildings and the history of the county than anyone I've ever met."
Commissioner Dan Vogler agreed and cast the second vote. Loretta Spielvogel did not attend the meeting for personal reasons.
"I appreciate that they have confidence in me," Piccari said.
Piccari has worked under 13 boards of commissioners, but this past year was like no other, he reflected. "We're constantly cleaning everything— doors, railings, restrooms, maybe three or four times a day."
Whenever an office has had a COVID-19 case reported, "we had to give it special attention," he said.
He is down two employees, Dan Marcantino and Joe Dantico, both of whom retired last month and will not be replaced. The rest of his staff is taking up the workload.
"They're doing an excellent job," Piccari said. "I still come in almost every day. We've been doing a lot of extra cleaning. We wear masks, gloves, and we have cleaner that kills the virus. It's called Corona-19 Cleaner, and we get it from Cleveland, Ohio."
Piccari supervises the operations of 11 buildings the county owns or leases. He and his staff take care of the new courthouse, the old courthouse, the Gettings annex, the county warehouse/Central Court, the domestic relations/adult and juvenile probation building, the former Krause building that houses county detectives and sheriff deputies, Children and Youth Services, the county public safety/911 building and the district judge offices and courts of Jennifer L. Nicholson, Jerry G. Cartwright and Scott McGrath.
He also oversees snow removal and lawn care as well as light maintenance of the county’s bridges in the summer.
Piccari started at the courthouse as a custodian, hired by former commissioners Thomas Shumaker, Charles Dlugokenski and Frank Vitril. Harvey Bintrim was the maintenance supervisor, and when Bintrim retired a year later, Piccari moved into his job.
“This job involves callouts 24 hours a day,” he said. “You can’t hire someone right off the street to do this. That’s just a no-no.”
