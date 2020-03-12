The Mohawk High School girls basketball team's run at a state championship will continue a bit longer into March.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday morning it was suspending its winter championships by a minimum of two weeks in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Although never mentioning the virus, the PIAA said its "board of directors, in consultation with various health departments, believes this action is in the best interest of our member schools, their student-athletes, sports officials and the general public."
The changes will go into effect at the conclusion of this afternoon's Class 3A swimming and diving championships at Bucknell University, which have been truncated with limited spectators. The PIAA boys and girls basketball quarterfinals were to be played Friday night with championship games starting late next week. The Mohawk High School girls basketball team had been scheduled to play Cambria Heights in a quarterfinal game Friday at Armstrong High School in Kittanning.
“The Board of Directors are committed to promoting an environment of healthy athletic competition that is consistent with current health department and the Center for the Disease Control guidelines," PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi said.
The PIAA also said modifications to the tournaments will include limiting team and spectator parties, health recertification by authorized medical professionals and changes to game day procedures. Additional direction to competing schools will be provided over the coming days in consultation with school administrators, local, state health and governmental authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.