PIAA delays start of fall sports two weeks

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association voted Friday to delay the start of fall sports two weeks in order to continue discussions with the Wolf Administration about whether or how sports can safely take place.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday had announced that his “strong recommendation” is that the state should postpone scholastic and youth sports until Jan. 1.
“The PIAA Board of Directors has heard the thousands of voices of student-athletes, parents, coaches, and community leaders that have contacted us. The board believe the governor’s strong recommendation to delay sports to Jan. 1, 2021 has a potential negative impact on the students’ physical, social, emotional and mental health,” the PIAA board said in a statement. “These issues along with the financial inability of many students to participate in any other form of non-school athletic programs, affect all students directly or indirectly.”
The board said its hopes to “work collaboratively” with Wolf and the Department of Health to discuss fall sports.
Late Friday, Nate Wardle, a Department of Health spokesman reiterated that the call for sports to be postponed is "a strong recommendation and not an order or mandate."
Wardle said the call to postpone sports is intended to protect students.
"The virus is not stopping and spreads more easily when people are in close contact," he said. "As the school year approaches, we will continue to work with schools to prepare. Our focus remains on safely getting students back to learning and, if possible, in the classroom."
Wolf on Thursday said he was calling for sports to be postponed to slow the spread of coronavirus.
"The guidance is we ought to avoid congregate settings," Wolf said. "Anytime we get together for any reason, that's a problem."
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle had urged the PIAA to push for sports to be allowed, despite the governor’s recommendation.
Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre County, and Senate Education Committee chairman Wayne Langerholc, R-Cambria County, wrote to the PIAA Friday, saying the decision about whether to offer sports or participate in them should be made by local schools, parents and their children.
“Even in the Governor’s own press release, his administration stated that the decision to cancel sports should be at the local level,” they wrote.
Later Friday, Corman said he was disappointed in the PIAA's decision to put off the start of sports.
"We have seen throughout the summer and in other states that the possibility exists for the safe return of sports in order to help our children achieve a much-needed sense of normalcy in such difficult times," Corman said. "I continue to urge the PIAA to remain committed to their work toward a safe return to play.”
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria County, on Friday said he’d been told by local school officials that they’d like to offer sports if the PIAA allowed it.
“A PIAA decision to continue with fall sports would allow individual districts to make a decision on whether to participate,” he said.
While Pennsylvania continues to debate the issue, neighboring states have already postponed fall sports. Delaware’s high school sports governing body voted Wednesday to postpone sports until at least December. Maryland did the same thing on Monday, voting to postpone fall sports until January.
