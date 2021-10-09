Health In Motion Physical Therapy has opened a location at 1429 New Butler Road, Suite 5.
Founded in 1994 in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, the new office is owned by New Castle native Mike Murcko. Murcko is a doctor of physical therapy and a board certified orthopaedic clinical specialist. His aim is to use his expertise to help patients return to full function as quickly and safely as possible.
Health in Motion’s services include manual therapy, manipulation, posture treatment, dry needling and more. According to a company press release, Health in Motion also is the only location in western Pennsylvania to offer NEUBIE, an electrical stimulation device that is the latest innovation in physical therapy technology.
Through its variety of treatment options, Health in Motion is able to provide physical therapy services to a wide range of individuals.
Anyone experiencing pain or movement issues of any kind — acute or chronic — is invited to see the movement experts at Health In Motion. Call the office at (724) 856-3683 to schedule a 15-minute complimentary consultation or initial evaluation today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.