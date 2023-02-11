A Little Free Library has opened in New Castle.
The Primary Health Network Charitable Foundation opened a new book box Thursday at the city Primary Health Network office located at 1112 Mill St.
A Little Free Library is a book exchange where people can take, read or share a book or return it to the library.
This is the fifth Little Free Library for the foundation in six months, and the first in Lawrence County.
Foundation director Cheryl Goldstone said the goal is to open up the libraries in communities where PHN has offices. She said the library box was once used as part of an Eagle Scout project, but was left abandoned for years before it was restored.
Goldstone said the existing libraries the foundation started have been successful, with 300 books shared in a two-week span.
The foundation is now hosting a book drive. To support the initiative, donations of gently used or new children’s books will be accepted, and can be dropped off at the Forward Lawrence office at 325 E. Washington St., or at the PHN office.
PHN representatives can also schedule a book pick up by calling (724) 658-4564, or by calling the foundation at (724) 981-2875.
Goldstone noted PHN is looking to partner with the New Castle Public Library to help sponsor and promote events.
PHN CEO Dr. George Garrow said he is appreciative of the company’s continued promotion of the libraries, as he is a big reader, which was instilled into him when he was little by his parents.
He said he was one of those children who would read late into the night under the blanket with a flashlight.
Goldstone said PHN understands how important reading is for children, but said some could have more access to books than others, which led to PHN to launch these little libraries to help with accessibility and availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.