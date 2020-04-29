Neshannock High graduate Andrew Cipriano has been elected to membership in Phi Beta Kappa, the country’s oldest and best-known honor society.
Cipriano is a senior chemistry major at Washington & Jefferson College, where he recently received the College Chemistry Award from the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh.
He is the son of Martin and Monica Cipriano.
Phi Beta Kappa was founded at the College of William and Mary in 1776, and The Kappa of Pennsylvania chapter at Washington & Jefferson College was recognized in 1937.
Members of Phi Beta Kappa have demonstrated high academic achievement, intellectual curiosity, and commitment to the liberal arts. Only about 10 percent of higher education institutions in the U.S. have Phi Beta Kappa chapters and less than 10 percent of arts and sciences graduates at these institutions are invited into membership – this results in one of the most selective invitation processes in the nation.
The membership includes 17 U.S. Presidents, 38 U.S. Supreme Court Justices, and more than 130 Nobel Laureates. Andrew is one of 26 students elected this year from W&J College.
At W&J, Cipriano has achieved the dean’s list for all semesters, received the Alpha Scholar award for maintaining a grade-point average of 3.85 or higher from sophomore to senior years and was awarded the Nicholas C. and Josephine C. Tucci Memorial Prize in Chemistry, the Adalai E. Michaels Award, the Samuel Jones Prize in Chemistry and Physics and the W&J Scholars Award.
Chosen for the Merck Internship for Excellence in Science Program, Cipriano is a member of the Gamma Sigma Epsilon Chemistry Honor Society, Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society, Lambda Pi Eta Honor Society and the National Society of Leadership and Success.
