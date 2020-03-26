Usually in the lab mixing medicines, Ann Marie Rapone has some new formulas, thanks to the coronavirus.
Rapone is owner and pharmacist at The Medicine Shoppe Downtown, an independently operated compounding pharmacy, meaning the business has a lab licensed to custom mix medications tailored to individual needs.
With a nationwide shortage of hand sanitizer, Rapone said the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization recently permitted compounding pharmacies to make and sell the germ-killing liquid.
"The CDC sent pharmacies an email last week, permitting us to make it using their approved formula," Rapone said.
Since last week, the Washington Centre business has been creating about 100 bottles a day, each containing 100 ml, or about 4 ounces, of sanitizer.
"It's easy to make when you have all of the tools," Rapone said, adding that her shop plans to continue with production "as long as it's needed. We've got plenty of ingredients."
Customers interested in purchasing the hand sanitizer, which Rapone is selling for $5 a bottle, are asked to call the pharmacy at (724) 652-8132 to arrange for a curbside pickup at the 18 N. Mill St. location. Free delivery is also available.
Using telemedicine and a virtual doctor, The Medicine Shoppe Downtown is also offering influenza tests.
Rapone explained that because the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are similar, having a positive flu diagnosis can take some of the uncertainty out of an illness.
Those experiencing symptoms can arrange to pick up a take-home flu test, which Rapone emphasized does not test for the coronavirus. Based on flu test results, if the pharmacy's partnering virtual doctor thinks the patient may have COVID-19, a script can be given for further testing.
Rapone added that similar testing combining the at-home and virtual formulas is also available for other illnesses including strep throat and urinary tract infections.
