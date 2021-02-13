Pharmacy becomes hub for vaccines

(Second of two parts)

Hometown Pharmacy in New Castle has become one of the major COVID-19 vaccine centers so far in Lawrence County.

Head pharmacist, Bob Ekiert, said the store has a waiting list of more than 3,000 people and growing. Meanwhile, he and his certified staff have been inoculating several hundred people every week. Yet the slow rollout of the vaccine has been of consternation to many still seeking protection from the virus.

Ekiert emphasized that the shots are free to everyone and that the federal government is paying for them.

He stressed that if people are getting calls from someone who wants to charge for the vaccine, “do not pay. It’s a zero co-pay.”

Mahoningtown resident Tony Perrotta said he signed up two weeks ago electronically to get on three different lists, at Hometown, at Rite Aid, and at Sharon Steward Health.

He is waiting to hear from any one of them, but he doesn’t even know yet if he’s on any list. He considers himself in the first phase of eligibility.

Maneuvering through the sign-up process at Rite Aid and at Sharon Steward was “very difficult,” he said.

Signing up at Hometown was easier.

The Sharon facility didn’t answer the phone, and its voicemail told him to leave his phone number, name and birth date, and they would get back to him, he said.

They haven’t called him back, he said.

“I assumed they would give me an appointment time and date. As far as I know, I’m on the lists, but I haven’t been notified by anyone.”

At Hometown, he signed up in person, but no one asked him for any criteria except his birth date, he said, expressing skepticism about the process.

“There are people, who I’ve heard through hearsay, didn’t fit the criteria but were vaccinated first,” he said. That makes him wonder if it’s who you know to get in, he said.

“I don’t think it’s being handled in a very organized way by the state as the administrator of it. I don’t think Gov. Wolf is doing a good job and I don’t think the state government is organized in what they’re doing,” Perrotta said.

Ekiert, who oversees both Hometown pharmacies at 20 Lawrence St. in the city and inside Sparkle Market at Westgate Plaza, said people can sign up for the vaccine by calling the store number, listening to the prompts, hitting “COVID” and putting in their name, birth dates and phone numbers.

“It goes into our portal. We take seniors first, and we call them,” he said.

While they also take anyone with high-risk medical conditions, those people have to provide documentation of their condition from a doctor’s office.

The pharmacy inoculated 90 senior residents of the Riverside high rise apartments on Wednesday.

Hometown’s downtown store receives only 200 to 300 vaccines per week, and that varies, Ekiert said.

The doses, which are Moderna, are distributed from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

Hometown started getting them in stock three weeks ago, and he gets shipments once a week.

“We haven’t gotten any yet this week,” he said.

He prioritizes recipients on the list by who is at risk, seniors first, “then we go from the rest of the list.” So far he’s administered about 1,500 doses in the three weeks, and about 300 per day were inoculated Sunday, Monday and Tuesday this week.

More shots were administered throughout the day Friday at the Union Township fire hall.

“We usually get an email the night before of how many doses we’re getting,” he said.

He doesn’t schedule appointments until he knows that number. Then they call the patients.

Ekiert explained, to the best of his knowledge, about the effectiveness of the vaccine.

After the first shot, a person is 50 to 51 percent protected and it builds up, he said. After days 28 to 42 is the window to immunize the second time, and after a couple of weeks after the second dose, a person will be 97 percent protected, he said. He and his staff just started giving the second doses in the series on Tuesday this week.

A big question is how long a person will remain immune to COVID-19.

“We don’t know how long it’s effective,” Ekiert said. “It may be a yearly shot. There’s nothing we can go on yet, for how long it’s effective.”

Once he gets in a supply it can be frozen or refrigerated for up to 30 days, he said, in case people are no-shows or need to be prompted.

So far at Hometown, there have been no leftover doses, he said. “We have given every single dose we’ve gotten. I’ve had patients come here in pajamas for their COVID shots. I had one no-show who got his third call and he finally showed up.”

He encourages people who have signed up to “please be patient. If you left your name on our list, you will get a call back. Everybody will get their day, everybody will get their shot.”

Ekiert said he has inoculated some school employees locally, but only those at high-risk. That list is provided to him by the administrators and is not cross-checked with doctors.

“I trust the administrators,” he said, adding there have been fewer than 30 people for each district.

New Castle Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said that about 30 New Castle Area School District employees have been vaccinated, including administrators, teachers, teachers aides and cafeteria workers who are high-risk.

Some other administrators sought and obtained vaccines all on their own in Mercer County, she said.

“We’re committed to the county,” Ekiert said. “We’ll get everybody vaccinated.

“We have two stores in the area, and between both stores, we vaccinate 700 to 800 people a week.”

He noted that there are between 10 and 20 pharmacies in town. If one pharmacy doesn’t have it, the people can call either Hometown location.

“I would just say, be patient. We are doing the best we can,” he said. “Our staffs put their lives on hold, they want to help the community, we’re doing good for the community and we’re going to continue.”

Ekiert works 12 to 16 hours a day, completing a lot of documents and making the calls to everyone on the list, in addition to giving the vaccines.

“The shots may end, but there’s a lot of paperwork to fill out, and it has to be entered into the PA portal system. They own the vaccine, and they want to see who’s getting them and where they’re going,” he said.

“We are making a difference, he said. “After doing this for three weeks, there’s relief in people’s faces, there’s hope. We are making a dent in our community and that’s why we’re doing it.”

