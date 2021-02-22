Department letter outlines vaccine responsibilities A letter sent Friday to pharmacies in the state has outlined the responsibility that local p…

A New Castle pharmacy owner said his company has been administering the COVID-19 vaccines by regulations, but a limited supply is causing frustrations.

George Stefanis, a co-owner of Hyde Drug Store, said his pharmacy has been vaccinating people according to the state Department of Health guidelines since its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine arrived three weeks ago. But supplies coming in have dwindled, and this week he got none, while other pharmacies in the region have been receiving supplies of it.

Hyde Drug Store has existed under various owners in Mahoningtown since 1890. George and Spero Stefanis purchased the business in 1978 and relocated to 2412 Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township in 2019.

The complication of vaccine supply is on the state's end, George Stefanis explained Friday. The Department of Health earlier this week let pharmacies know that some providers used doses for first-time recipients that were meant for second injections, he explained.

"That has caused a supply problem," he said. "Now most providers won't get their second doses when they expected. The CDC allows for a 28 to 42-day window, giving the state some cushion for dose number two. That means that they will be releasing those doses on a gradual basis throughout those two weeks."

"Providers such as ourselves who have a clean system and already have scheduled second doses will have to call almost 600 people and reschedule them," he said. He explained that the Moderna second-day vaccine is the same as the first dose and can be given as a first dose. Some places issuing the vaccines have tried to work the system and add on to the numbers they had for first doses, he said.

"We're all basically paying for the sins of a few," he said.

"Our pharmacists, Spero Stefanis and Jillian Bowker, have developed a system of scheduling and appointments so that there is no waiting and no lines when it is time for one’s appointment," Stefanis said. "It is labor intensive on our end, but it allows for a smooth system of vaccinating on site."

The state issued new guidelines Feb. 13 that Hyde Drug already had been following, he said.

"It is frustrating to both us and the public, because we have received a limited supply from the state, and as of today, will be out of vaccine," he wrote in an email Monday. However, the state had assured that the second doses were guaranteed.

"We have no reason to believe we will be out of vaccine doses for those persons," he said, noting that the state has promised delivery of enough vaccine to accomplish that.

At least, that was until the problem arose this week.

"The major issue is the shortage for providers like ourselves," he said.

His son, Spero Stefanis, also a co-owner and pharmacist, summed it up as, the state initially sent out too many doses.

Each pharmacy specifies the number of doses it will need in requests.

"We requested 500 first week and got them, we requested 500 the second week and got 100, and the third and fourth weeks we got nothing," he said.

A spokesman at Hometown Pharmacy said Friday that the New Castle business also did not receive any dosages this week.

The state is allocating by business type and capacity, Spero said. He explained that the state is now going to have a plan, because it initially shipped too many dosages, and that over four weeks it will make up the difference, and "eventually it will catch back up."

"There have been multiple webinars," Spero said, noting that the state also is looking to supply places that have the greatest capacity to immunize. "They're asking how much you can store and many a pharmacy is licensed to immunize."

Hyde's was doing 300 immunizations a week.

"It's based on the person filling it out the requests and really telling the truth," he said.

While some citizens who are trying to sign up for vaccines at various pharmacies others have run into roadblocks when it comes to registering online or by phone. Some are asked to leave a name and birth date. That does not take into regard the person's health status or whether they fall into the first stage of the governor's immunization schedule.

Some people who are computer savvy have managed to go online and schedule their immunizations, but for the elderly, online might not be an option, and if it is, it is not easily navigable. It's typically difficult to reach those registration sites.

"I'm not making it a requirement to go through the website," George Stefanis said. "They can call or walk into our pharmacy."

"You have places not necessarily following the rules that have vaccines and people following the rules who don't have any vaccines," he pointed out.

For the state to look for large places to vaccinate people, "it seems like it flies in the face of social distancing and smaller locations where we schedule everybody and there is no waiting for the vaccine, he added.

"We're just the little Hyde Drug store here, fighting to get vaccines and trying to do our job," he said. And while there is a billing involved for the administration for the shots, it varies from Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance and is about $120 per vaccine.

"But for the amount of time you put into it in hours, research and the cost for disposal of sharps," the financial reward is not great, Spero added. "It's just good exposure for the pharmacy, because people know where you are."

Should the store receive enough vaccine, Hyde Drug Store has the capacity, with three private immunization rooms, to immunize three times as many people per allotted time as it has done so far, Stefanis said. Its system allows for private administration and no waiting.

Walberg Family Pharmacy received supplies of the vaccine this week, and a line of cars formed outside of the Crane Room in Neshannock township around 6:30 a.m. Thursday for inoculations by appointment, even though the appointments did not start until 7 a.m. Recipients were told to show up at their designated times. Some people reported they were not on the list or in the first category of qualified, but were immunized because there was leftover from people who did not show up.

As people scramble to get the vaccines despite the governor's phase program, "we are inundated with phone calls from the public," George Stefanis said. "I am directing everyone to call the Pennsylvania Department of Health to ask why we aren't receiving any (dosages). We give each caller the Department of Health phone number."

"We have been vaccinating and will continue to do so," he said, as long as his pharmacy gets its supply.

The store takes names for registration by phone calls, which the state is now mandating, but Hyde has done that since the beginning, George Stefanis said, adding, "It is unfair to require our senior citizens to register online."

Lisa Lombardo, a UPMC Jameson spokeswoman, said UPMC received its first doses of vaccine Friday and is targeting the most senior population first. The hospital system is launching community vaccine clinics this week at UPMC Jameson, UPMC Horizon in Farrell and UPMC Horizon in Greenville, she said in an email.

"To start, invitations were sent to our most vulnerable elders in the community — those age 90 and above," Lombardo said. "From there, we will go backward by age, with direct phone calls and follow-up texts and email reminders.

UPMC is doing a lot of the setups by phone to best support the senior population, she said. To supplement those targeted efforts, the plans also will include community outreach events.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com