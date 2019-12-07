"You can do a lot of things with a piano," Bryan Pezzone mused during a break in his set Thursday night.
Just keep your drinks away. Pezzone has worked with musicians like Pierre Boulez, John Williams and John Adams on Hollywood films like "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Fast & Furious," and "Night at the Museum."
Pezzone, a New Castle native, brought his contemporary and improvisation style to Art & Education at the Hoyt's holiday concert in a packed room. Recording in the Los Angeles area since 1987, Pezzone's credits are dotted with notable films and TV series — all where his contributions from his piano can be heard.
He is the pianist for Free Flight, a crossover classical/jazz quartet, and initiated the “Freedom Series” of concerts merging improv comedy with verbal musings on life.
On Thursday, he played a selection of Christmas- and holiday-themed tunes, starting out with Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride" classic before transitioning to a medley of selections from "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Edward Scissorhands" and 1984's horror-comedy "Gremlins."
"Then I'm going to end it with one you all know," he added before playing the "Grinch" theme for a "dark, fun Christmas" sound.
