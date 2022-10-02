A pet blessing was held Saturday at the Animal Medical & Surgical Center on Route 18 in New Wilmington. The blessing, coordinated with Trinity Episcopal Church in New Castle, coincides with the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.
Pets receive blessings
