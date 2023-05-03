A family of four lost nine pets, all of their belongings and the roof over their heads Wednesday when fire ravaged their one-story frame house on Route 19 in Scott Township.
The fire started shortly after 11:40 a.m. when no one was at home, according to Rhiannon Quinn, who lived there with her husband, Josh, and their two children, ages 11 and 7. Quinn said she was at work, the children were in school and her husband was out of town when the fire started. She got a call at work that their house at 3527 Perry Highway was burning, she said.
The family dogs — two beagles and two shepherds — and five cats were in the house. One cat was rescued, two were unaccounted for and all of the other pets perished in the blaze, according to Scott Township fire Chief Mike Rodgers.
A total of 40 firefighters from nine departments responded, including 19 from Scott Township. Rodgers marveled at the number who turned out from his department, saying, "That's really unheard of in Lawrence County."
The Scott Township Volunteer Fire Department was called out around 11:45 a.m. and Rodgers was at work, about four miles away. He left work to respond, and he could see smoke billowing in the air from about two miles away, he said.
When the first fire truck arrived within six minutes, the fire was through the house's roof, Rodgers said. "We tried to make an internal attack, but we were forced out."
He said the house is likely a total loss.
No injuries were reported.
Rodgers said the cause of the fire is undetermined but appeared to have started around the middle area of the house. The state police fire marshal was called in to investigate.
Eight other volunteer fire departments — Volant, Shenango and Hickory townships, Slippery Rock Township-Princeton and New Wilmington in Lawrence County, Springfield Township from Mercer County and Portersville and Slippery Rock Borough from Butler County all provided mutual aid in fighting the blaze.
Rodgers thanked the other volunteer departments for their response, commenting, "It was a good team effort."
The Quinn family had just moved into the house recently and had homeowners insurance, Rhiannon said.
The Red Cross is assisting her family in finding lodging and meeting other needs. She said they have other family in the area.
"We lost everything," Rhiannon said. "Everything is gone."
