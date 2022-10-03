Trinity Episcopal Church took its annual pet blessing event on the road this year.
Normally held at the downtown New Castle church, Saturday’s blessings were conferred at the Animal Medical and Surgical Center at 487 Wilmington Road. Food, pet vendors and raffles complemented the occasion.
Pet blessings normally are found in more liturgical churches, generally in conjunction with the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, which is Oct. 4. St. Francis is regarded in the Catholic church and some Protestant denominations as the patron saint of animals. The day is promoted as a celebration of love of all of God’s creatures.
World Animal Day, an international observance to promote the rights and welfare of animals, also is celebrated annually on Oct. 4.
First Presbyterian Church will offer a Blessing of the Pets at 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot behind the 125 N. Jefferson St. facility. The church welcomes well-behaved, socialized animals on leashes or in carriers to the event. Anxious pets, or those otherwise unable to attend, may be represented by a blanket, collar or picture.
