A family of seven lost their home and four pets early Saturday when a fire blazed through the two-story house where they were living on the city's Lower East Side.
A New Castle Fire Department report said the fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. at 107 N. Crawford Ave.
Assistant Chief Craig Wethli reported the fire started in an upstairs bedroom and spread to the front of the house and under a slate roof.
"That made it difficult to contain," he said, adding that pieces of slate were falling off and the firemen were dodging them as they were trying to douse the flames in the roof.
He said the family members, who were home when the fire started, escaped without injury, but three cats and a dog perished in the blaze. One dog reportedly was rescued.
The residents were Josh and Whitney Richards and their children, ages 8, 7, 5, 3 and a 1-year-old baby. The house is owned by William Foves, according to the fire report.
The cause of the fire is undetermined but is being considered unintentional.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the family with lodging and other needs.
