The mother of a fallen New Castle Police Department sergeant wants a memorial dedicated to her son relocated to Mahoningtown.
Helen J. Lepore wants the gazebo dedicated to the late Robert J. Lepore to be moved from Cascade Park to Darlington Park in Mahoningtown.
“Robert Gazebo was given in his honor and should be placed in Mahoningtown where he was born, raised and lived,” said Lepore via a Change.org petition. “Many events are held at the park, and would be greatly appreciated and used by his fellow Mahoningtown people.”
Lepore, 44, who was a detective sergeant in the New Castle Police Department and an Air Force veteran, passed away on July 26, 2008, almost two weeks after a one-car traffic accident.
Following Lepore’s death, a friend bought, donated and shipped the gazebo to Cascade Park.
Elena Lepore, his sister, said the gazebo was placed in Cascade Park to honor her brother’s service to the city.
However, she feels since he was born, raised and continued to live in Mahoningtown up until his death, the gazebo should be relocated to the area.
“He loved it down here. Mahoningtown was in his blood. I think it’s a perfect fit for Darlington Park,” Elena Lepore said. “It should be available for his friends, family and all to enjoy. He loved this community and it’s where it belongs, to honor one of Mahoningtown’s sons.”
Other comments on the Change.org petition suggest the same thing.
“The gazebo was given in his honor and should be put in Darlington Park, Mahoningtown where it belongs,” said Tammy Rush.
Added Mary Jane Tennant: “It belongs in the place Robert grew up and loved.”
Both Helen and Elena Lepore want to present the petition to city council in the future.
City Solicitor Ted Saad said it would be up to council to approve whether to move the gazebo.
City Administrator Chris Frye said there are no plans to relocate the gazebo at this time.
“The gazebo was purchased by an individual who requested the gazebo to be placed where it currently sits,” Frye said.
“The parks and recreation department is tasked with upkeep of several parks throughout the city, many of them need a lot of attention. We are dealing with vandalism and deterioration on a daily basis. The condition of the parks is our priority.”
