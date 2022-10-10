A petition is currently underway to resume an effort to renovate and reopen the pool at Cascade Park, which has been closed since 2000.
The petition asks for New Castle’s city council to approve a 20-year lease to the United Way of Lawrence County for the renovation of the park’s swimming pool and to approve the establishment of a Cascade Park Swimming Association to operate and manage the pool.
Council denied a lease agreement with the United Way in 2020 over concerns of liability, security and cost. In the 22 years since the pool closed, the United Way has raised a little over $200,000, which has gone to engineering costs and the pool house’s roof replacement. The petition has about 400 signatures on paper and another 1,000 online.
“This is to let council know it is not just the United Way,” United Way executive director Gayle Young said. “It’s not just the United Way, it’s what the community at large wants.”
Kenny Rice, manager of the Elm Street Program administered through DON Enterprises, attended a presentation about youth drug addiction and how it can effect cities like New Castle. A solution? Giving children in the community recreational opportunities in the community.
Rice said he and others in the Elm Street program have met with individuals like New Castle Mayor Chris Frye, Councilman Eric Ritter, and Cray Youth and Family Services executive director Don Kemerer to determine a way to get children active and have a place for them to meet. Rice said while this isn’t the first petition organized for the pool, youth in the Elm Street program have been circulating the petition around town, including at this summer’s Freedom Fair & Fireworks Festival.
The cost to fully renovate and reopen the pool will be over $1 million, in which the United Way will seek grant funding for, as Young said they want to increase the depth of the pool from 13 to 17 feet. She said volunteers from the New Castle School of Trades, Lawrence County Career and Technical Center and IBEW 712 have helped with the project so far.
The paper petitions can be signed at The Confluence, in New Castle, and in the New Castle Public Library.
Young said in order to get more grant funding for the pool, council needs to sign a lease agreement.
“We’re ready to roll,” Young said.
Young said the United Way would not ask for any money whatsoever, stating the United Way would pay for the renovation work, while the proposed pool association would take over all maintenance, liability and responsibility in the future.
“By giving it back to the United Way, it’s really giving it back to the community,” Young said.
Councilman David Ward said the idea of reopening the pool is split among council.
“I know for me specifically, I’m for the pool,” Ward said. “When I ran my campaign, that was the one thing I wanted to utilize.”
Added Ward: “How can we get the pool up and running? We want to get young people out there. We want to see Cascade thriving, as well as our downtown.”
Ward said with a little tender, love and care, the pool could come back to life.
“If we could do something, I would love the United Way to take over the Cascade Park Pool to bring it back to life,” Ward said.
In May, city council voted to submit a Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development grant application for a splash pad/ice rin, and to perform a feasibility study for a potential splash pad/ice rink in Zambelli Park downtown.
Ward said he both understands the appeal and concern of potentially having a splash pad/ice rink downtown, stating it can bring foot traffic back to downtown, while at the same time noting that it could easily go in Cascade Park.
Whatever council decides to do in the future, Ward agrees with the notion made by Rice that the city needs more places for city children to hang out.
“These kids are bored in the city,” Ward said.
