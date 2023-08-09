An official petition challenge has been made by Democrat Mark Elisco against the inclusion of a North Hill man seeking inclusion on the November mayoral ballot
The challenge against Devin Ryan Maresca was filed at the Lawrence County voters’ registration office by attorney Dennis Elisco — Mark’s brother.
Maresca, who filed nomination paperwork as an independent candidate, is seeking to run for the mayoral position.
Under the city’s Home Rule charter, the mayor position is largely regulated to be the president of city council, with many of the city executive duties transferred to the city administrator position.
Mark Elisco said they are challenging some of the signatures that were a part of Maresca’s nomination petition. He was required to get at least 100 registered voters in the city.
This matter will now go before the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas for a hearing, with a judge to render a final decision on whether the challenge has merit and if Maresca can appear on the ballot.
The court hearing is tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Common Pleas.
Maresca denies
‘vandalism’ claim
Maresca, on Facebook this week, denied claims of vandalism made against him by the city via a letter sent to him by city Solicitor Ted Saad.
In the letter, Saad claims city officials noticed the city’s public bulletin board outside city council chambers was “defaced” and “vandalized” on Aug. 3.
“Please be advised that if you engage in similar conduct in the future, the city will take appropriate action and will also prohibit you from entering city buildings,” Saad said in the letter.
Speaking with The News on Tuesday, Saad said one of the city employees noticed on Aug. 4 someone wrote the word “Lies” with pen on the notice on the bulletin board on how to file right-to-know requests with the city.
Saad said the city checked the security footage, and claims it shows Maresca looking at the board, up to where the security camera is at and back to the board, pulls out a pen, extends his arm and appears to write someone on the board.
“Nobody else was viewed doing anything to the board,” Saad said.
Saad said the city decided not to charge him and the letter was a warning.
Maresca denies any wrongdoing, stating he did not vandalize or deface anything, and said the security footage, which he was able to see, does not show solid proof of him doing any wrongdoing. He claimed retribution against the city for bringing up a deal that involved Mark Elisco lobbying members of council to hire Chris Frye as the city administrator. City officials denied any backroom dealings.
Maresca countered during Thursday’s council meeting asking why the city hasn’t sued Mark Elisco if what he said on a video — recorded secretly by Maresca — was untrue.
Maresca is set to face trial on Aug. 15 in a federal courtroom in Florida for 11 felony fraud charges for allegedly defrauding the U.S. Postal Service out of around $100,000 from 2018 to 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.