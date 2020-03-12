Pet project Restaurant, humane society team up in hopes of speeding up animal adoption

Normally when ordering a pizza, customers can count on opening the box to see their meal with extra cheese, pepperoni or a host of other toppings.
Now, takeout orders at La Mangia will come topped with something else — a flier featuring adoptable dogs and cats available at the Lawrence County Humane Society.
Margie Seelbaugh, shelter manager for the humane society, said her attention was brought to the idea when she was tagged in a post on Facebook of a pizza shop in another state. She in turn brought the idea to La Mangia owner Austin Ayres, who then got the process going.
"She tagged me in it and we messaged each other and the details of what we would do," Ayres said.
The idea has received positive reviews and several thousand engagements on the restaurant's Facebook page.
"A lot of customers praise us for all we do for the community," Ayres said. "I think that's honestly why they do give a lot more business to us because we do give back more than most of these other places."
Seelbaugh said they are featuring two dogs and two cats for now.
"We'll feature them for a while and if nothing happens, we'll feature new ones," Seelbaugh said.
Currently on the fliers are dogs Tootsie and Davey, while cats Charity and Sidney Pawsby — named after the Pittsburgh Penguins superstar player — are also featured. Seelbaugh delivered the fliers last week and then they started going out on boxes.
"Every two weeks, we're going to try and change it up," Seelbaugh said.
La Mangia and the humane society already had a relationship. The South Side restaurant and bakery had a donation running for National Do Something Nice for a Dog Day which included bringing "pupcakes" to the humane society's dogs to enjoy. Fundraiser candy bars are also sold at La Mangia.
Seelbaugh said her sweet tooth first led her to the establishment.
"I followed the bakery online because a lot of people told me how good it was," Seelbaugh said, adding she then found out Ayres is a friend of her daughter.
The fliers are stapled to all pizza boxes for takeout orders. Information on the individual animals is also found posted to the wall next to the entrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.