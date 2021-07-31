Pet project Adopted beagle, volunteer transport thousands of animals to loving homes

It was May 1, 2009, and Matt Pi was "shopping."
His shopping "trip" took him from his Erie home to Petfinder, a national database where animals up for adoption are listed.
He discovered a small red beagle named Duke, who actually was located nearby at Club Pet Adoption in Transfer.
Duke originally came in with his sister as a puppy about two years earlier and was housed at Club Pet, which automatically took him back when he was surrendered due to the divorce of his human parents. He was fostered for a time by volunteer Kathy Becker. Pi, who shortened his name from Piglowski, saw Duke's photo and asked to see him.
"Duke was a sweetie," said Club Pet owner/operator Dianna Estman. "I knew the right person would come along."
And he did.
When he died recently at the age of 16, Duke had become a book "author" and a regular invitee to pet events throughout Mercer and Lawrence counties and beyond. Mercer County author Rhonda Paglia wrote an educational children's book, "Duke 'n' Matt: Rescue Road Warriors" in 2014 and Duke often would "paw-autograph" his books at events.
Pi said he's often though back to that first meeting.
"I've always liked beagles so I started looking at the beagles at the shelter on my way to meet Duke," Pi said. "He was standing on a crate when I came down the row and looked like he was waving at me. It was like he was saying, 'Pick me, pick me, pick me,'" Pi said with a laugh. "It was his eyes, I think, that caught me most. He kept staring at me like he was saying, 'If I look away, you're going to keep walking, so I am just going to keep you looking at me.'
"And he was ba-rooing up a storm."
Within an hour, Duke was on his way to the good life.
Pi had just made his first transport with a local rescue transport when he adopted Duke and he felt that was something he enjoyed. The affable Duke agreed.
When Duke died recently at age 16, he and Pi had transported nearly 4,000 dogs, hundreds of cats and even two birds into loving homes.
Duke got lucky because Club Pet, like the Lawrence County Humane Society, is a no-kill. In a kill shelter setting, if a dog isn't claimed by his owner, or doesn't catch another potential adopter's eye, it could be euthanized at any time due to space constraints.
Duke and Matt joined Rescue Road Warriors, a local group that transports dogs during their spare time, usually on weekends, among Mercer, Lawrence, Crawford and Erie counties and beyond.
"Whatever little furkid needed a ride, we were up for it," Pi said. "You have to have the right mentality to be a rescue transport dog. Duke had that calm demeanor and cuddled up to most of the dogs. We had a lot of overnights where we all just crawled into bed."
Although he had dealt with some recent health issues, Pi was surprised when Duke fell ill and died a day later.
"I thought he might have a little more time," Pi said.
Pi had consulted with Estman, and after, they talked with local veterinarian Dr. Craig Kryger, after Duke was taken there. All agreed Duke was having seizures and may be suffering a stroke.
Pi originally thought he would leave him overnight for further testing in the morning, but when his condition continued to deteriorate, the three made a group decision that it was time for Matt and Duke to say goodbye.
"That is the hardest part about owning a pet," Estman said. "The years go by so fast. That last decision is the toughest. But in the end, Matt did the right thing for his best friend. I told him my advice was to consider that he did not want Duke dying alone in a cage if it happened overnight. This way he got to hold him and comfort him when he took his last breath.
"This is one of the hardest ones of my career because Duke was so special. But his legacy will go on through all of the animals that have been saved by him."
About which Pi agreed.
"I saw one of his Greenies treats in the back seat of my car the other day and I just lost it," he said. "I just can't get past it."
But he said he likely will rescue again and already has done six transports between Erie and the New York area in the past two weekends.
"I am trying to hold onto the fact of what a difference he made."
Kayleen Cubbal, the longtime New Castle News sports editor, retired recently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.