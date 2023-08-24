A new pet pantry has been placed outside the Dog Park at Cascade Park.
The idea came from the North Memorial Animal Hospital and Paw Spa in New Wilmington. Life Scout John Ditch built the pantry for his Eagle Scout project.
North Memorial Assistant Manager Amanda McGrath noted Ditch has worked on the project since December.
“This has been something we’ve wanted to do for a couple years,” McGrath said. “We know a lot of people have a need for supplies. We saw a need for it in the community.”
McGrath said the dog park is busy and monitored by security cameras.
She said if this location is successful, North Memorial could add more pantries. A dedication ceremony for the pantry will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 30.
McGrath said the pet pantry is one way North Memorial branches out from being just an animal hospital. It also hosts a puppy preschool and a pet loss support group.
North Memorial and Reed’s Services will host a free dog and cat CPR and first aid class at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at Reed’s Union Township store at 2613 W. State St.
