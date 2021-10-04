Most came looking for a blessing.
A few, though, were seeking a miracle.
First Presbyterian Church was one of at least four churches in Lawrence County that held pet blessing services over the weekend. It’s an annual event linked to the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, remembered for his love of animals and as being their patron saint.
While more than a dozen people brought their dogs, cats and one rabbit into the tents set up behind First Presbyterian, Robin and Jean Haas remained in their SUV with Major, their 10-year-old German Shepherd.
Major was scheduled to be euthanized Monday.
“He’s 10. He’s got a disease,” Jean Haas explained through tears. “It’s the same as a human having ALS. He’s getting to the point where he’s getting paralyzed.
“He’s got his mind, but his body’s giving out. So it’s time. I’m not going to let him suffer.”
The Haases have had Major since they selected him as a puppy from his litter. He’s been especially key in Robin’s life.
“I definitely do believe in miracles because I’m one myself,” he said. “I was a bad alcoholic and a drug addict, and by the grace of God I have not had a drink now for almost nine years.
“I’m a living miracle, and he brought this dog to me nine years ago, and he’s been a very big part of my life and my recovery. There’s no doubt I know God performs miracles.”
The couple’s friend, Dennis DiGennaro, sat behind the wheel of a car next to the couple with his own dog, Artie.
“I brought him for the blessing because I believe in miracles,” DiGennaro said. “They (the Haases) have made the decision on (Major’s) best behalf that tomorrow, he be put to rest. We’re hoping for a miracle that that doesn’t have to happen.”
The Rev. Lorrie Ghering-Burick, First Presbyterian pastor, told those who came for the pet blessings that their animals are not only loved by them, but also by God.
“When we bless animals, we’re recognizing that they actually have a soul, and that they’re part of God’s creation,” she said. “One of the things that Genesis tells us is that when God was finished and looked at it, God said, ‘This is good.’
“This gives us the opportunity to recognize the goodness of God when we bless our animals. It also imparts a blessing to us as well.”
Also holding pet blessing events over the weekend were Holy Spirit Parish, St. John’s Lutheran Church and Trinity Episcopal Church.
Jacob Raught, who inherited a love for animals from his grandfather, longtime New Wilmington veterinarian Dr. Joseph Raught, brought Winnie, a 2-year-old Jack Russell terrier, to Trinity Episcopal to be blessed by pastor Erin Betz-Shank.
“A lot of people don’t believe animals have souls; I do,” Raught said. “I believe animals get into heaven. It gives me peace of mind, personally. My grandpa is the same way. He’s a veterinarian. He had me bring her today.
“It just brings me happiness knowing that I can bring her to give to God.”
The blessing service, Betz-Shank explained, is most normally found in more liturgical churches, done not only in remembrance of St. Francis and his love for animals, but also as a celebration of love of all of God’s creatures.
“It’s just another recognition of all the blessings that God has given us, and we want to honor them,” she said. “Pets to us are members of our family, so we take care of them like we would human family members.
“They are in some ways able to fill voids that even people aren’t able to do.”
