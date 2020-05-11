There will be a pet food distribution from noon to 2 p.m. May 17 at Cascade Park.
The give-away is open to the public and is drive-up only.
The event is sponsored by Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund, Mercer County Humane Society, Lawrence County Humane Society and New Lease on Life Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.