Local firefighters helped to remove 26 residents from Carriage Manor Personal Care home Thursday when an air conditioning blower burned up and the building filled with smoke.
Shenango Area Fire District Chief David Rishel said the fire department was called to the home at 3102 Ellwood Road around 3 p.m. Although there were no injuries, one resident was taken to a hospital for other reasons, he said, adding that most of the residents the firefighters assisted were in wheelchairs.
They were put onto an air-conditioned New Castle Area Transit Authority bus to wait in the parking lot until the fire department determined it was safe for them to re-eenter.
“It was a hot day and we kept people cool,” Rishel said. “We had to be very careful and make sure they were taken care of and supplied with liquids to keep them from dehydrating.”
The New Castle, Slippery Rock Township and Taylor Township fire departments assisted at the scene. The firefighting units were there for two hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.