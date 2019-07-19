PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say a "person of interest" in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer is in custody.
A Public Safety Department spokesman on Thursday night said the person is held on charges unrelated to the death of 36-year-old Officer Calvin Hall. The spokesman did not release the charge or the person's name and would only say the investigation is ongoing.
Hall died Wednesday at a hospital after he was shot three times in the back early Sunday during a street dispute as one or more parties were going on.
Officials say there was a "strong possibility" that Hall, although off duty, "was in fact acting under the color of the law when he was fatally shot."
His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.
