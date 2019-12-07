Police are investigating a fatal accident on Route 422 and Interstate 376 late Friday night.
A person was killed near the Interstate 376 westbound ramp. The Union volunteer fire department and Union Township police department along with Pennsylvania State Police responded to the incident, which State and Union Township police are investigating.
