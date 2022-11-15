Perry Township supervisors have accepted the retirement of township Secretary/Treasurer Janice Marshall.
The retirement is effective Feb. 28.
Marshall will be compensated $20 an hour for additional training as needed. She will continue to serve as the elected township tax collector until the end of her term.
The township office and township tax collection office will be closed Nov. 21 through Dec. 2.
Supervisors also approved Joshua Ottaviani and township emergency management coordinator.
