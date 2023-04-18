Perry Township supervisors approved a tall grass and weeds ordinance during their regular meeting Thursday.
Under the ordinance, any grass, weeds or other vegetation not grown for agricultural purposes excluding bushes and trees that exceed six inches on an improved property or 12 inches on any unimproved property will be declared a nuisance.
The ordinance takes effect Tuesday.
The ordinance allows township employees and authorized representatives to enter any premises or land in the municipality to inspect, cut, trim or remove the vegetation.
Grass is to be mowed and weeds to be removed at least twice a year, once by June 15 and another by Aug. 15.
If the ordinance is not followed, township employees or representatives can cut, trim or remove the vegetation, with the property owner to be charged for the service.
Liens could be placed if fines aren’t paid in 60 days.
The township could also take the property owners to district court where fines can range based on the severity or repeat offenses.
Additionally, the township will host its annual clean-up day from 8 a.m. to noon April 29 at the township building at 284 Reno Road and at the Wurtemburg-Perry Volunteer Fire Department at 425 Portersville Road.
The cost is $10 for regular size loads and $50 for large loads, while no large trucks are permitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.