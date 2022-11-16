A former Perry Township man accused of providing drugs to a woman that caused her death has been ordered to serve 5 to 10 years in a state correctional institution.
Douglas Aaron Lample, 48, of Beaver County, formerly of Portersville Road, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of drug delivery resulting in death and was sentenced by a judge in the Beaver County Court of Common Pleas.
Lample had been sentenced Aug. 3 to six months in jail on a charge filed in Lawrence County for flight to avoid apprehension in connection with the case.
He was accused of providing a fatal dose of drugs in the July 20, 2021, death of Dawn Dittmer, 48, in her Ellwood City residence.
Charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, also filed against Lample by Beaver Falls police, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Diana Marie Tillia, 37, of Perry Township is accused of providing the drugs to Lample, and she also is facing charges in connection with Dittmer’s death.
Lample told Beaver Falls police he gave heroin to Dittmer from a half-gram he bought earlier in the day from Tillia. The police reported they found multiple calls to Tillia that day in Lample’s phone.
Tillia was arrested in New Castle on July 29, 2021, after agents served a sealed search warrant at a house in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on the city’s South Side, where they reportedly found suspected fentanyl and cocaine.
A confidential informant also reportedly made controlled purchases of heroin and fentanyl from Tillia, three days after Dittmer’s death, according to reports.
Tillia’s initial bond on her charges was set at $500,000 and was reduced to $40,000 when she waived her right to a preliminary hearing. She was freed from jail on bail on Dec. 16 last year. Tillia is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, seven counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, four counts of criminal use of a communications facility and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia in the Beaver County court. She is awaiting trial in Beaver County.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Lample earlier by Beaver Falls police, officers were called to Dittmer’s residence on Seventh Avenue where they arrived to find her unresponsive on the bedroom floor and Lample administering CPR. He told police she used heroin while he was in the bathroom, and he tried to revive her with Narcan, the report said.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
