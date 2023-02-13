“She always had her heart in Perry Township.”
That’s how township Supervisor Timothy Boots described Janice Marshall.
Marshall, who has been the secretary/treasurer of the municipality for 25 years, is retiring Feb. 28.
She was honored by the board of supervisors Thursday during its regular monthly meeting.
Boots thanks Marshall for her years of service to the township, as well as for all of the support she gave the board.
“We do appreciate all the help. She got us through a lot,” Boots said.
Boots said during her tenure, Marshall helped the township finance new equipment, helped the township have reserves in its funding and made sure the township never had to raise taxes.
“I really appreciate you guys standing behind me all these years,” Marshall said.
Boots presented Marshall a special blanket on behalf of the board as a gift to her.
In November, the board hired Brandie Massioni as the next secretary/treasurer at a monthly salary of $1,600. She has since been receiving training by Marshall.
Marshall said she feels confident the township will be in good hands with Massioni, stating she has done a good job so far and is very personable with the public.
Marshall will remain as the township’s elected tax collector for the remainder of her term, which will be for the next three years.
Firefighter recovering
Marshall said one firefighter from the Wurtemburg-Perry Volunteer Fire Department is doing better and recovering from an accident.
She said the firefighter, whom she did not identify, was responding to a Feb. 2 fire at the U.S. Liner plant in Harmony when, in attempting to break the fall of another firefighter, the firefighter fell and hit their head.
The firefighter had two ER visits for precaution and has filed a workers compensation claim.
Demolition agreement
in place
The township has a demolition agreement in place with the Lawrence County Land Development Committee pertaining to blighted property at 710 Tara Drive.
Under the agreement, the township will initially pay for the demolition with the county to reimburse the township later.
Potential ordinance
The township is looking to adopt a potential tall grass and weed ordinance.
Solicitor Thomas Smith presented a draft ordinance to the board, with the goal being to advertise it in March and vote for its adoption in April.
Among its stipulations, the ordinance would call for all grass to be mowed at least twice a year, with the board to determine the due dates for the cutting, as well as the length grass and weeds can grow to before it needs mowed.
It also states if weeds and grass aren’t cut by the second due date, and property owners do not respond to a posted warning, the township is able to take the matter to the magisterial district judge.
