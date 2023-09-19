Perry Township supervisors approved a bid for a 70-by-30-foot equipment building to be built behind the township municipal building at 284 Reno Road.
The bid of $50,500 from Carter Lumber was approved at the monthly meeting Thursday.
One of the purposes of the new building will be for additional storage.
