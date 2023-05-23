Third- and fourth-grade students from the Ellwood City Area School District recently got the chance to experience careers that are on wheels.
The students from Perry Lower Intermediate School participated in the district’s third annual Careers on Wheels event on May 18 at Ewing Park.
School Counselor Christina Mendillo said the event allowed students to see career fields that utilize different cars and/or trucks, don’t necessarily require a college degree as well as spotlight different fields that may not be highlighted in other career days.
“It is our biggest event for those grades,” Mendillo said. “It’s an opportunity for students to get hands-on for careers that aren’t an office job.”
A total of 18 participants showed up for the event, representing the fields of law enforcement, emergency response, plumbing, construction, road maintenance, exterminator, and garbage.
The full list of participants were: Ellwood City Police Department, Lindy’s Paving, Wurtemburg-Perry Volunteer Fire Department, MedEvac Ambulance, Pennsylvania State Police, Pitt Race International, Boo’s Bug Service, Bucci Advanced Plumbing, the Ellwood City Blue Band, Hermes Transportation, Ryder Truck Service, Jackson Township road department, The Grounds Guys, Jonathon Robinson, Aiken Refuse, PennDOT, Ellwood City public works department and Lawrence County corrections.
The students carried “passports” with them and collected stickers, stamps, autographs and other fun giveaways from the participants.
Mendillo said the event showed the 235 students in attendance ways in which the different companies work together or how the emergency workers respond and help with each other.
She also said it allowed the students what it will be like in the daily life of a worker when they are older.
(0) comments
