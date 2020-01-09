Drilling operations on Tower Road in Perry Township will begin Friday, weather permitting.
Work will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through January 17 between Buchanan Street and Karns Road. Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur during the work.
