Perry confirms he introduced Trump to DOJ attorney

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-York County, confirmed Monday that he’d introduced former President Donald Trump to a Department of Justice attorney who reportedly worked with Trump to undermine faith in the election results.
“Throughout the past four years, I worked with Assistant Attorney General (Jeffrey) Clark on various legislative matters. When President Trump asked if I would make an introduction, I obliged,” Perry said in a statement.
“My conversations with the President or the Assistant Attorney General, as they have been with all with whom I’ve engaged following the election, were a reiteration of the many concerns about the integrity of our elections, and that those allegations should at least be investigated to ease the minds of the voters that they had, indeed, participated in a free and fair election,” Perry said.
The New York Times reported Saturday that Perry introduced Trump to Jeffrey Clark, the Justice Department lawyer who was working with the ex-president to find ways to stir up doubts about the election results. Then-Acting Attorney Jeffrey Rosen had not cooperated with Trump's alleged plan, prompting him to consider replacing him with Clark.
Trump reportedly only backed down from his plan to fire Rosen after top leaders at the department threatened to resign.
Clark and Perry reportedly came up with the plan to have the Justice Department tell Georgia officials the department was investigating the state for voter fraud and that they should overturn Biden's win. They also told Trump of this idea. But Rosen and deputy attorney general, Richard Donoghue denied the request.
Democrats said that based on Perry’s role in the attempt to undermine the election, he should resign from Congress.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in a statement from his campaign account, said “there must be consequences for this conduct,” citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars individuals from holding federal office if they have engaged in the insurrection.
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, also called for Perry to resign.
Kenyatta was one of the Electoral College electors for Biden and as a member of the House state government committee has been an outspoken critic of Republican efforts to undermine faith in the election.
“Scott Perry, this is not your first time being a national embarrassment but make it your last – resign,” Kenyatta said.
Perry was one of the eight Republican members of Congress who objected to the state’s electoral votes, citing unfounded concerns about election fraud.
Asked to respond to the calls for his resignation, Perry’s spokesman Jay Ostrich said the congressman is standing by his answer on Jan. 11 from to a similar call for his resignation. At that time, Perry issued a one-word response: “No.”
