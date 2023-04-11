Jury selection was set to begin Monday when Jordan Perretti, accused in the Feb. 6, 2021 shooting death of Jason Miles, agreed to a plea arrangement.
Perretti, 40, who has been in the Lawrence County jail without bond since his arrest on Feb. 16 that year, also was accused of robbing the CVS Pharmacy on the city's East Side the morning of Feb. 4, 2021, stealing 2,000 Xanax pills, before killing the 39-year-old Miles two days later in an alley off Marshall Avenue.
Perretti stood before Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge on Monday and entered a guilty plea to third-degree murder and robbery. Hodge accepted the plea and sentenced him to serve 18 to 40 years in a state correctional institution.
“We were all prepared to go to trial,” said District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, who spent hours of Easter Sunday preparing his opening statements for the court proceeding.
And while there had been pre-trial plea requests Perretti and his attorney made, “the commonwealth never seriously considered the offers he was making,” Lamancusa said Tuesday because the punishment would have been too lenient.
Lamancusa, approached by Perretti in a brief conversation before jury selection, stated the commonwealth's position and offered him the plea of Murder 3 and robbery. Perretti conferred with his attorney then he accepted the offer, Lamancusa said.
“The dilemma he faced is that it likely will be a life sentence for him, based upon his age and the fact that he has substantial criminal history. He will likely serve at least 30 of those 40 years," he said. “He will serve the decades of his imprisonment in the state penitentiary system on the eastern side of Pennsylvania.”
New Castle police detectives and officers were relentless and diligent in their investigation of the robbery and the homicide, knocking on doors and asking many questions of residents in the area, some of whom came forward as substantial witnesses.
“I am thankful for a thorough investigation that was conducted by the New Castle Police Department, and for the citizens of our community who stepped forward to help the prosecution," Lamancusa commented. "Sadly, this is another case stemming from the plague of drug addiction in our community.”
“I was very proud of the work done by our detectives and patrol, which led to the successful prosecution of Jordan Perretti,” New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said.
Perretti's defense attorney in the case is Nathan L. Bible of Beaver County.
An autopsy report shows Miles died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and that the cause of his death was homicide.
Perretti initially was charged with criminal homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm in connection with Miles' death. A previous felony conviction makes it unlawful for him to carry a gun. He also is faced charges of robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of prohibited possession of a firearm and one count of distribution of narcotics in a bad faith, in connection with the holdup at CVS.
The remaining charges against him were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
