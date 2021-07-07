HARRISBURG (AP) — Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will rise another 5 percent in January, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission decided Tuesday.
The agency board voted to impose the higher rates as of Jan. 2.
The most common E-ZPass fare for a passenger vehicle will rise by a dime, from $1.60 to $1.70. Those being charged through a scan of their license plate will see the most common fare go from $3.90 to $4.10.
The most common truck fare will go from $13 to $13.70 for E-ZPass, and from $26.60 to $28 for toll-by-plate.
Like all previous annual increases since 2009, the measure is generally required to meet escalating debt-service costs resulting from the commission’s payments to the Commonwealth of PA for transit operations under Pennsylvania Acts 44 and 89. This year, however, there is one significant difference: Under those statutes, the commission plans to make its final annual payment of $450 million later this month.
“Today’s action is the first time in six years that the rate of increase is under 6 percent,” explained Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “Starting in July 2022, our transit funding requirement to PennDOT under Act 44 of 2007 will be cut to $50 million annually. Finally, we are seeing a light at the end of this very long tunnel. In addition to breathing a huge sigh of relief ourselves, it enables us to begin to offer some relief to customers from those heftier toll increases and refocus on essential improvements to our roadway.”
The turnpike has pumped more than $7 billion in funding from tolls to the state Transportation Department since 2007.
Beginning in July 2022, the $400 million in annual transit funding that had been provided by the commission will be funded by the Commonwealth’s Motor Vehicle Sales and Use Tax as prescribed by Act 89 of 2013.
Act 89, however, does not eliminate the Commission’s debt, future debt service or funding obligation. Even with this much-needed relief, the commission is still responsible for annual payments to PennDOT of $50 million until June 2057, and it must continue to pay down debt incurred from previous borrowing needed to fund Act 44 payments.
