HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Tuesday approved a 6 percent toll increase for all E-ZPass holders and a 45 percent increase for all other drivers in 2021.
The new Toll By Plate rates, which take effect Jan. 3, reflect the costs of collections for this tolling method where high-speed cameras capture license-plate images as vehicles pass by with drivers receiving an invoice for trips made through the tolling point.
The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.50 to $1.60 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.50 to $3.90 for those choosing Toll By Plate. The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor trailer will increase from $12.20 to $13 for E-ZPass and from $17.30 to $26.60 for PA Turnpike Toll By Plate customers.
The new rate will not be applied at six locations that converted to Toll By Plate before 2020.
Those locations include the Beaver Valley Expressway (Interstate 376), Delaware River Bridge (NJ border), Gateway Toll Plaza (Ohio border), Greensburg Bypass (PA Turnpike 66), Keyser Ave. and Clarkes Summit Tolls (Northeastern Extension) and Southern Beltway (PA Turnpike 576).
The increase — slated to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 3 — will enable the turnpike commission to continue to maintain and operate its system and ensure safe travel for up to 500,000 daily customers.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike no longer accepts cash or credit cards after having permanently converted to All-Electronic Toll collection last month.
Since the commission began studying, planning for and implementing to new collection method, more than 30 agencies in 14 states have established systems using the technology.
