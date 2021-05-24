EASTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic dispute over the weekend, authorities said.
Police were called Sunday afternoon to a home in Williams Township, near Easton, by a distraught, screaming woman, according to Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
A trooper got to the home five minutes later and encountered a 55-year-old man who was acting erratically, Houck said. The trooper shot him twice outside the home, killing him, according to state police.
State police said in a news release that the shooting took place after a “confrontation,” but did not provide other details or say whether the man was armed.
The man's name wasn't immediately released. The woman was unharmed.
The shooting remains under investigation.
