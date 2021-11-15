A deeply divided Pennsylvania Senate Tuesday night passed a bill to get rid of the state’s license-to-carry system and let adults carry guns in concealed or open fashion without a permit.
The vote in favor of the bill, sponsored by Jefferson County Republican Sen. Cris Dush, was 29-21 in the Republican-dominated chamber. It now goes to the House for consideration.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has promised a veto if it reaches his desk.
Republicans framed the issue as being about the right to bear arms. Many Democrats spoke passionately against the bill, citing spikes in gun violence and widespread support for gun safety laws.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward of Westmoreland County said law-abiding gun owners who have no special permit can legally carry one hanging visible from their belt, but can be charged with a felony if it is concealed.
“There is something wrong with that,” Ward said.
She said she sympathized with residents of big cities where gun violence has escalated and society should work on that problem. But the concealed-carry debate, she said, was “about our Second Amendment and our right to bear arms.”
Dush said Pennsylvania’s concealed-carry permit requirement violates that constitutional right. And, he said, carrying a gun in the open compromises the ability to act if another person attempts a crime with a gun.
“You make yourself a target if you have to carry open,” Dush said. “You lose the ability to defend yourself and others.”
Democratic Sen. Carolyn Comitta of Chester County said 4,600 people have been killed by firearms in Pennsylvania in the approximately three years since a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
“This bill moves us in completely the wrong direction,” she said.
Philadelphia Democratic Sen. Anthony Williams said the measure politicized guns.
“The consequence of what we are doing tonight is tragic,” Williams said. “We’re not making people safe.”
Another Philadelphia Democrat, Sen. Nikil Saval, said if the bill becomes law “more people will die” and people in the General Assembly will bear some responsibility.
In a statement, Wolf called the bill “dangerous legislation that would make Pennsylvanians less safe” and “lower the bar for unvetted, permitless people to carry hidden weapons while they walk in our streets and mingle in our communities.”
Before the final vote, a series of amendments proposed by Democrats were defeated.
One would have included so-called “red flag” law language to allow family members or police to go to court to seek removal of firearms from a person deemed a threat to themselves or others, and another would have set up 72-hour waiting periods for purchases.
In a separate vote, the Senate passed a bill that would allow for lawsuits against a municipality that has enacted a firearms ordinance that goes beyond the scope of state law. That measure also will go to the House for consideration.
Morning Call Capitol correspondent Ford Turner can be reached at fturner@mcall.com
