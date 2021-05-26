New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.