HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania is reporting 1,857 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest daily total since the beginning of pandemic, days after officials said the commonwealth was seeing a "fall resurgence" of the coronavirus.
The numbers announced Saturday by the state health department are exceeded only by the 1,989 cases reported April 9 and bring the statewide total to almost 181,000. Nine new deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths associated with the virus to 8,466.
Lawrence County added 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The Health Department no longer provides updates on Sunday.
The county is now at 703 positive cases. Of the cases, 601 are confirmed and 102 are probable, increases of 12 and six. The death count stayed at 24.
At UPMC Jameson, there are nine COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of three since Friday. There are still two COVID-19 ventilators in use.
In nine Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no reported changes in the amount of positive tests among patients or employees. According to Health Department information, 104 patients and 72 employees have tested positive for the virus.
Eight people have died in these facilities since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, the state's health secretary pronounced Pennsylvania "at the start of the fall resurgence" of COVID-19 but said there were no plans to reimpose a stay-at-home order or shut down businesses again in response.
Dr. Rachel Levine said Pennsylvania is more prepared for such an influx than it was in the spring, citing a contact tracing program in place, more personal protective equipment supplies and enough hospital beds available.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.